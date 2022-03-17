This is an NCAA tournament where Jaylin Williams and JD Notae are making their second straight appearance, but for guys like Stanley Umude and Au’Diese Toney, this moment is what they’ve been waiting for.

“Yeah, I’m real excited to be playing in March Madness finally,” says 5th year senior Stanley Umude, “It’s been one of my big goals since I started playing basketball, so I’m just excited to get to start playing, actually, with my guys.”

“It’s great being able to share the court with these guys knowing how hungry they are for these wins. They’re just as hungry as we are going into these games,” adds Jaylin Williams, “They want to win. We all want to win together. We want to go far in this tournament. Being able to share the court with these guys, it’s been great, and I’m ready to keep going.”

Umude transferred to Arkansas from South Dakota State for his final year of eligibility. Toney played for four years at Pittsburgh, and Chris Lykes played at Miami.

Arkansas and Vermont tip off Thursday night at 8:20pm CT on TNT.