The undefeated Razorback Men’s Tennis team (5-0) is heading to Starkville, Mississippi, to compete in the ITA Indoor Kickoff. Arkansas will take on the No. 21 Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-0) on Saturday and then either Alabama (2-1, 0-1) or No. 11 Kentucky (4-0) on Sunday.

This year features the 13th annual ITA Kickoff Weekend, hosted at 15 different schools from Jan. 28-31.

Arkansas has started the spring with five straight wins for consecutive seasons, defeating Washington to improve to 5-0 in 2021. Through five matches this season, the Razorbacks have dropped just three matches, outscoring their opponents 32-3 to start the year.

The Hogs’ first opponent on Saturday, Mississippi State is off to a 2-0 start to 2022 after defeating Middle Tennessee, 5-2, and UAB, 6-1. Kentucky has raced to a 4-0 start, sweeping Dayton in a doubleheader as well as in-state rivals Louisville and Northern Kentucky. Alabama fell in a close match to No. 18 Ole Miss, 4-3, on Saturday after taking down Mercer and Samford to start the year.

Alabama and Kentucky will face off at 10 a.m. CT Saturday morning while the Hogs will take on the Bulldogs at 1 p.m. CT. The teams that lose their opening match will face each other at 10 a.m. CT Sunday morning while the winners will rumble at 1 p.m. Sunday.

MATCH INFO-

Opponent: Mississippi State & Alabama/Kentucky

Date: Saturday, Jan. 29 & Sunday, Jan. 30

Time: (Match 1) 1 p.m. CT (Match 2) TBA

Location: Starkville, Miss.

Live Stats

Live Stream