UNLV grad Amauri Hardy, a familiar name to Hoop Hog fans and Muss, pops into transfer portal as Arkansas reaches out

LITTLE ROCK — A name familiar to Arkansas Razorbacks fans as well as Head Hog Eric Musselman has popped into the transfer portal, so it should come as no surprise that Hog coaches have already reached out to UNLV grad-transferAmauri Hardy — a player who took an official visit to Arkansas in April 2017 while being recruited by the previous coaching staff, and a player that Musselman is familiar with from Mountain West Conference play while he was head coach at Nevada in 2017-18 and ’18-19.

According to reporting by multiple college basketball analysts, Hardy (6-2, 190, guard, Detroit, Mich., native) has heard from the Hogs along with the likes of Michigan State, Oregon, Arizona, Arizona State, Memphis, Kentucky, Maryland, Seton Hall, Missouri, Cincinnati, Butler, Marquette, Washington State, Wake Forest, and TCU.

Hardy will have one season of immediate playing eligibility in ’20-21. He started 30 of 32 games this season for UNLV (17-15, 12-6 for a second-place tie in the MWC) and averaged 14.5 points, 3.3 assists, and 3.3 rebounds in 34.6 minutes while shooting 40.9% field goals (including 33.3% from 3) and 69.7% free throws.

Hardy scored 20 or more points six times in ’19-20, including his season high of 27 points in a 60-56 overtime loss against Kansas State in November.

Playing against Musselman’s Nevada Wolfpack, Hardy averaged 9.8 points, 1.8 assists, and 1.6 rebounds in 5 meetings spanning his freshman and sophomore seasons. As a sophomore, he averaged 18.0 points, 3.0 assists, and 1.5 rebounds in two losses against Muss’s Nevada squad.

Following what was arguably former Arkansas head coach Mike Anderson’s best early-period signing class in 2017 — when Daniel Gafford, Khalil Garland, and Darious Hall all inked with the Hogs in November 2016 — Anderson brought Hardy in for an official visit in April 2017 as he was looking to add the 4-star combo guard in the spring signing period. Hardy had decommitted from Oklahoma State, and he ended up committing to and signing with UNLV toward the end of April.