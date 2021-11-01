Update on Injured Hogs Including WR Treylon Burks, Others

FAYETTEVILLE — The Hogs got a bye week after eight weeks in a row of playing games and it appears they are now much healthier.

Sam Pittman provided an injury update on Monday.

“I think you can see it a little bit yesterday at practice,” Pittman said. “The way the guys practiced. The enthusiasm at practice. I think everybody got their legs back, and we needed it. I think it’s been very beneficial to us. We basically scheduled (Dalton Wagner) Wags’ surgery where we knew that if everything went well, we could get back for this last four-game run.

“We knew if everything went with the surgery we could get him back for this four-game run. And (Markell) Utsey I don’t know if he could have went against Pine Bluff or not, but we held him so he could be ready. (Treylon) Burks has had a little issue we worked on last week. So I think it was very beneficial. You could feel it yesterday at practice. And it could have had something to do with the weather. It was cool too and things of that nature. We came back and got a well-needed break.”

Those injuries were all known about other than Burks who played and was outstanding against UAPB in Arkansas’ final game before the break. It was a foot injury?

“Yeah, he’s had that foot for a while, so we rested it,” Pittman said. “I think he’s going to be fine. He did some other things, but I think he’ll be ready to go. He had a good practice yesterday and did not practice at all last week. Some walks, he did the walks, but it’s been kind of a nagging deal ever since fall camp.”

Arkansas played with great intensity the first half of the UAPB game. Any concern the team has trouble getting that edge back after being off a weekend?

“Yes, you think about that,” Pittman said. “We stayed with the rule of having Tuesday off. I know a lot of the SEC schools got a waiver, and they’re practicing on Tuesday. We stayed with it off simply because we had Friday and Saturday off, and we wanted to get our kids back. We didn’t want to really go those three days. So, we practiced yesterday, and it was a very good practice. Very lively practice. We weren’t quite on offensively. The effort was there. I think, yes, that was a concern, and that’s why we kind of stayed with Tuesday off so we could come in and get a practice yesterday.”

Arkansas will hit the practice fields today.