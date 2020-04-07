Updated Look at 10 Prospects in Arkansas Holding Offers to the Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has 10 offers out to football prospects in the state with two already saying yes to the Razorback offer.

The Hogs have offered four prospects in 2021, five in 2022 and one in 2023. Here’s an updated look at each of them.

Class of 2021

Marco Avant, LB, 6-3, 212, Jonesboro — Committed to Arkansas on April 3. Played at Forrest City previously, but will be playing for Jonesboro this season. As junior, finished with 83 tackles, including 56 solo, 12 tackles for loss and three quarterback hurries. Chose the Hogs over offers from Arkansas State, Houston, Kansas, Louisiana, Louisiana-Monroe, Illinois State, Texas Southern, Campbell, Memphis, Tulane, Southern Miss, Liberty, Northeastern State and Austin Peay. Click here for highlights.

Terry Wells, OL, 6-5, 290, Wynne — Committed to the Hogs on Feb. 1. Chose the Hogs over offers from Miami, North Texas, UCA, Arkansas State, Kansas, Southern Miss and Missouri State. Click here for highlights.

Erin Outley, TE, 6-4, 237, Little Rock Parkview — Holds offers from Arkansas, Texas A&M, SMU, Florida International, North Texas, Tennessee, Tennessee State, Western Kentucky, Florida State, Arkansas State, Louisiana Tech, Missouri, Southern Miss, Memphis, Kansas, LSU, Oregon and Louisiana. In three years, has caught 97 passes for 1,374 yards and 19 touchdowns. Click here for highlights.

Dreyden Norwood, CB, 6-1, 175, Fort Smith Northside — Played quarterback and some defensive back for Grizzlies in 2019. Completed 50 of 91 passes for 447 yards, five touchdowns and an interception. Rushed 71 times for 394 yards and eight touchdowns while catching a pass for 20 yards. On defense, he finished with six tackles, all unassisted, one interception and two pass breakups. Holds offers to Arkansas, Notre Dame, Georgia, Oklahoma, Florida International, Missouri, Duke, Kansas, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Auburn, TCU and Mississippi State. Click here for highlights.

Class of 2022

E’Marion Harris, OL, 6-6, 305, Joe T. Robinson — Talented offensive lineman who is the son of former Razorback Elliott Harris. Holds offers to Arkansas, Alabama, Kansas, Miami, Missouri, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, SMU, Memphis, Louisiana Tech, Oklahoma, Nebraska, TCU, Tennessee and Texas State. Click here for highlights.

Andrew Chamblee, OL, 6-6, 300, Maumelle — Holds offers to Arkansas, Missouri, Southern Miss, Kansas, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, Tennessee, TCU and Virginia Tech. Click here for highlights.

James Jointer, RB-S, 6-0, 200, Little Rock Parkview — Holds offers from Arkansas, Louisiana Tech, Kansas, Memphis, Missouri and North Texas. Can play on either side of ball in college. Click here for highlights.

Isaiah Sategna, WR, 5-11, 170, Fayetteville — Has an offer from Arkansas. Dad is assistant coach at University of Arkansas Track & Field. In football, caught 36 passes for 700 yards and six touchdowns last fall. Outstanding in track as well. Click here for highlights.

Quincey McAdoo, WR, 6-3, 175, Clarendon — Holds offers from Arkansas, Florida State, Houston, Oklahoma, Memphis, Texas A&M, Oregon and Nebraska. As sophomore, rushed 65 times for 622 yards and eight touchdowns, caught 19 passes for 345 yards and three touchdowns. Returned 10 kickoffs for 150 yards and six punts for 105 yards and a touchdown. Click here for highlights.

Class of 2023

Shamar Easter, TE-WR, 6-5, 205, Ashdown — Was offered by Arkansas on Monday. His first offer and also the first for the Hogs in the state in 2023. Talented player who could play wide receiver or tight end. Click here for highlights.