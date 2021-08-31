Vaccinations Available at Saturday’s Razorback Football Game

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Going to Saturday’s Razorback football game and need a second dose of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine or are unvaccinated? You can multitask by getting vaccinated at the game.

A pop-up vaccination clinic, hosted by the Northwest Arkansas Council, will be set up on the lower north end zone concourse (next to the first-aid station) of Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on game day this fall. Please note:

If you have previously had a COVID-19 vaccine, please bring your CDC vaccination card.

The vaccinations are free, insurance is not required and those attending the clinics will NOT need to provide an identification or social security number to get vaccinated.

Minors ages 12 and above attending the clinic will need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian in order to get a vaccine.

You must have a ticket to the game to enter the stadium.

Getting Your First Dose?

No documentation required for those seeking their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination. The Pfizer vaccination will be provided.

Getting Your Second Dose of Pfizer Vaccine?

Those coming in for a second Pfizer dose must ensure they have waited at least 21 days between the first and second dose. Please bring your CDC vaccination card from your first dose vaccination.

Getting Third Dose or Booster of Pfizer Vaccine?

Those coming in for a third dose, or a booster, of the Pfizer vaccine must be immunocompromised and ensure they have waited at least 28 days between the second dose and the third dose. Please bring your CDC vaccination card from your second dose vaccination.

And of course, vaccinations are also readily available by appointment at Pat Walker Health Center and throughout the region.

For more information on resources related to COVID-19 vaccinations, visit the Northwest Arkansas Council website or call 479-334-2929.