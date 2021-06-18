Vandrevius Jacobs Earns Offer From Arkansas Following Camp Showing

FAYETTEVILLE — Vero Beach (Fla.) Class of 2023 three-star wide receiver Vandrevius Jacobs earned another offer with a good showing at Arkansas’ camp on Friday.

Jacobs, 6-1, 160, announced the offer on Twitter following the camp.

What was your impressions of Arkansas while visiting and attending the camp?

“My first impression was that it was hot, it was humid,” Jacobs said. “I’m used to the heat a little bit – I’m from Florida, it gets hot there – but I loved the experience. It was my first time flying. Everything was good. I loved it.”

Jacobs looked back on how he felt he did at the camp.

“I think I did alright, but obviously could have done better,” Jacobs said. “The camp helped me with a lot of things, though. Definitely the conditioning, the first part. I got sweaty, had to get all of that out of me.”

Jacobs worked with Kenny Guiton at the camp and was impressed with the Arkansas assistant.

“The receivers coach, he just helped me with my route running,” Jacobs said. “He told me I was explosive.”

Since the NCAA allowed unofficial visits, official visits and camps to resume on June 1 you have been busy it seems.

“Yes sir,” Jacobs said. “We’ve been on a college tour for about seven days. We visited schools from like Alabama, Georgia Tech. We went to a lot of mega camps and got some exposure.”

Where does Arkansas stand in the recruiting for you?

“Right now I have 10 offers,” Jacobs said. “My latest were from Florida State and Miami. I’m hoping to get one from them (Arkansas which he did after the camp). You never know. Time will tell.”

Being from Florida the FSU and Miami offers had to be big to you weren’t they?

“Florida State has been my dream school since I was a kid, so that was mind-blowing when I got (that offer),” Jacobs said.

Jacobs said the trips he and his teammates are on is fun after one year of no visits.

“It was something new,” Jacobs said. “It was something I got to come on and experience. I haven’t been to a lot of places. Most of the places we went to I’ve seen before, I’ve never been up close to. It was a great experience.”

What about the two players you are on this tour with?

“They’re crazy,” Jacobs said. “They’re freaks – all around freaks. They’re amazing players. I love them, to be honest. I love their game, to be honest.”

Do you know what’s next on your tour?

“I’m pretty sure we have a visit at Oklahoma State,” Jacobs said.

In addition to Arkansas, Florida State and Miami, Jacobs has offers from FIU, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Indiana, Mississippi State, Murray State, West Virginia, Western Kentucky and New Mexico State