FAYETTEVILLE — Several national media outlets project the 2022 Razorbacks to be among the best teams in the SEC this fall.

Arkansas is coming off a 9-4 season and the majority of the national media in their early Top 25 rankings have the Hogs No. 4 in the SEC, third in the West behind Alabama and Texas A&M with Georgia the only East team ahead of them. But @betonline_ag doesn’t hold the Razorbacks in the same status.

They have released the odds for the SEC teams to win the conference title this fall.

Alabama, 1-1

Georgia, 5-4

Texas A&M, 11-1

Florida, 33-1

Ole Miss, 33-1

Kentucky, 40-1

Tennessee, 40-1

LSU, 50-1

Arkansas, 66-1

Auburn, 66-1

South Carolina, 100-1

Mississippi State, 200-1

Missouri, 400-1

Vanderbilt, 500-1