FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas hosted seven recruits for official visits including McDonough (Ga.) Eagles Landing athlete RJ Johnson.

Johnson, 6-3, 180, is capable of playing on either side of the ball in college. While at Arkansas he was sold on Sam Pittman, Dominique Bowman and Barry Odom.

“I love Arkansas.” Johnson said. “Just the coaches here. Coach Pittman, Coach Bowman and Coach Odom. They’re doing a great job recruiting me. Guys from my area and I love it. They are showing a whole lot of love. Showing me what it’s like to be an Arkansas Razorback.”

On May 21, Johnson released a Top 10. It included Arkansas, Florida, LSU, Rutgers, Georgia Tech, South Carolina, Kentucky, Wake Forest, Louisville and Boston College. Following the Arkansas official visit he talked about where the Hogs stand now.

“Arkansas is definitely in my top schools, I was waiting to finish up the rest of my official visits,” Johnson said. “Then I’ll make my decision from there. I go to Rutgers next week, then Florida and I’ll be finished up with official visits then I’ll make my decision.”

Johnson said there was lots of highlights to his official visit in Fayetteville.

“The highlight was just the people that’s been brought to the organization of Arkansas,” Johnson said. “The coaching staff is great. Great relationships and just being able to talk to them and been able to watch and sit down and talk. Just all the connections and vibes here is great here at Arkansas. Coach Pittman is doing a great job. He’s getting some great guys surrounding him and building up this program with what they want it to become.”

Johnson narrowed his 28 offers to the 10 schools. He has plenty of good options, but he did speak on what will be the most important factor determining his final choice.

“Really just relationships and being able to go to a place I feel comfortable with, my parents just loving it and also being able to have great relationships with the coaching staff,” Johnson said. “Just a great family environment. Just everything about this weekend was great.”

Pittman was obviously the offensive line coach at Georgia before returning to Arkansas as the head coach. Johnson was younger when Pittman was with the Bulldogs.

“I didn’t know him, but I knew of him,” Johnson said.

At Arkansas, Johnson would be a cornerback. He has the height and size all coaches are looking for at that position. He is very impressed with Bowman, who is young and easy for recruits to relate to.

“Coach Bowman brings a lot of energy,” Johnson said. “Just being able to sit inside defensive meetings and watch Coach Bowman this whole weekend. He’s a great guy and brings a lot of energy. He’s a great guy and I would love to come play for Coach Bowman. He’s doing great with the DBs and just being able to come here and just be a great guy.

As a junior, Johnson played both ways at his high school. He had an interception on defense he returned 35 yards. At wide receiver, he caught 23 passes for 594 yards and six touchdowns.

Click here for highlights.