Vilonia Quarterback, Rising Star Austin Myers Putting Town on the Map

VILONIA, Ark. — You might’ve never heard of Austin Myers. That changes today.

The incoming junior quarterback out of small-town 5A school Vilonia received a Power 5 offer from Kansas on Wednesday. He helped lead the Eagles to a 7-4 season in 2019 after the team finished a winless 0-10 in 2018.

Nick Walters visits with the budding star and his head coach on the day he is offered. Myers describes the excitement in the offer, what the Jayhawks coaching staff sees in him, and his potential for the future.