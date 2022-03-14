FAYETTEVILLE — A pair of defensive backs from Richmond (Va.) Trinity Episcopal School attended Arkansas’ Prospect Day on Saturday.

Class of 2024 safety Zahir Rainer, 5-10, 190, held an offer from the Hogs prior to the visit, but Arkansas offered Class of 2023 cornerback Cameren Fleming, 6-1, 185, while he was present. Rainer spoke very highly of the visit.

“It’s definitely one of my top schools,” Rainer said. “I love it here. A great experience, Coach (Dominique) Bowman. Coach (Sam) Pittman is building something special here. I love it.”

Bowman is new to Arkansas, but came from Marshall where he had previously offered both Rainer and Fleming.

“Yes sir, he’s a very relatable guy,” Rainer said. “Very funny. He’s always on point with his technique. He speaks nothing but facts. He commands your respect at all times and I respect that.”

For Rainer, Saturday marked the first time he had seen the UA in person. The facilities impressed him.

“Oh man, it’s super nice, the stadium is big,” Rainer said. “This is my first time ever coming to Arkansas in general. I’m from Virginia and it’s just a long road, but I love it here.”

Was Arkansas a little nicer than you thought it would be?

“I kinda had high hopes though because it’s an SEC school,” Rainer said. “It’s a powerhouse SEC school and I know SEC schools take football very serious and take their athletics very serious so I already knew it was going to be nice, but yeah it’s definitely nicer than I expected.”

Rainer patterns his game some after Arkansas safety Jalen Catalon. Rainer talked about his strengths on the field.

“Man, I play violent,” Rainer said. “I play violent, I play fast and I play physical. I also understand coverage. I also understand route progressions and concepts. A player here I can definitely relate to is Jalen Catalon. That’s my inspiration. That’s one of my favorite players in college football.”

Arkansas finished 9-4 in 2021 and wrapped it up with a 24-10 victory over Penn State in the Outback Bowl, Penn State is another school that has offered Rainer and has had some recruiting success in Virginia.

“I thought it was great,” Rainer said. “I thought the way they did it was in style. They ran the ball hard and ran the ball effectively. They played smash-mouth football on both sides of the ball and I can respect that. That’s why I see myself here.”

Rainer said he loves Barry Odom’s style of defense.

“Yes sir,” Rainer said. “Only way you play football, especially defense, is play violent. Play fast, play physical and play violent and believe in one another. I feel like they do that here.”

Rainer said he has about nine offers at this time. He also talked about a leader.

“Man, I’m not gonna lie,” Rainer said. “Arkansas might be the leader after this trip. Of course I’ll take my visits, but Arkansas I’m really high on and they have a lot going on right now and I like it.”

Fleming has around 10 offers now as well. He talked about the Arkansas visit.

“The visit was awesome,” Fleming said. “I love the atmosphere down there, the people are awesome and genuine. But mostly the coaches, they are real guys and are passionate about what they do.”

What was the highlight for you?

“The highlights were definitely the weight lifting meeting and the campus tour.” Fleming said.

Arkansas, Tennessee, Marshall, Indiana, Virginia Tech and Minnesota are among his offers at this time. Do you have a favorite?

“I am pretty much open to any and every school as of now, my recruitment just started,” Fleming said. “But I loved the visit and I’m definitely going to get back down there.”

