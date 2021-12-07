Vito Calvaruso Enters Transfer Portal

FAYETTEVILLE — Sophomore Vito Calvaruso is one of the best kickoff persons in college football, but he has entered the transfer portal.

Calvaruso, who was put on scholarship during the season, wants to go where he can also compete for the field goal and point after touchdown duties in addition to kicking off.

Thank you Arkansas! Looking for a new opportunity. pic.twitter.com/r06HNz8bya — Vito Calvaruso (@vito_calvaruso) December 7, 2021

At Arkansas, the chances to do more than kickoff wasn’t there with the presence of true freshman Cameron Little. Calvaruso, who is from Jefferson City, Mo., will have three years of eligibility at his new school.