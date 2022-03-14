Cayden Wallace, who was named the SEC Co-Player of the Week earlier today, has also earned national player of the week recognition from Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.

The Arkansas third baseman powered the Razorbacks to a four-game sweep of UIC over the weekend, slashing .333/.350/.833 with three home runs and a team-leading 13 RBI. He had a hit in all four games of the series, including three base knocks in game one of Thursday’s doubleheader, and drove in multiple runs in three of the four contests, including a career-high six in Sunday’s finale.

The Greenbrier, Ark., native hit a three-run homer in the opening game of the doubleheader before walloping grand slams in consecutive days. Wallace hit a grand slam in Saturday’s 10-1 win to help Arkansas clinch the series before his grand slam in Sunday’s 10-8 win put the finishing touches on the Hogs’ sweep of the Flames.

Wallace, who led all SEC hitters last week with 13 RBI, knocked in a career-high six runs in Sunday’s finale.

No. 3 Arkansas is back in action Tuesday night, hosting Grambling for a two-game midweek series at Baum-Walker Stadium. First pitch in tomorrow’s ballgame is 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network+.