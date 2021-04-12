Wallace Named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week

OXFORD, Miss. – Arkansas’ Cayden Wallace was named the SEC Co-Freshman of the Week on Monday after helping the Razorbacks win a series in Oxford, Miss., for the first time since 2010 and take sole ownership of first place in the SEC Western Division.

The Greenbrier, Ark., native slugged his way through the road trip to Ole Miss, launching his team-leading eighth homer of the year and driving in a team-high six RBI on the weekend. Wallace had at least one hit in all three games of the series and collected multiple RBI in two of the three contests.

Wallace’s biggest moment came in Sunday’s 18-14 series finale win. The freshman swatted a three-run homer in the third inning to extend Arkansas’ early lead to 11-0.

The local product now leads the Razorbacks in batting average (.302) and is tied for the team lead in home runs (8) through the first 29 games of his collegiate career.

The Hog outfielder is the fourth Arkansas student-athlete to earn the conference’s top weekly honor this season, joining pitcher Caleb Bolden (Co-Pitcher of the Week, Feb. 23), catcher Casey Opitz (Co-Player of the Week, March 22) and designated hitter Matt Goodheart (Player of the Week, March 29).

Wallace and the Hogs return to Fayetteville this week for a six-game homestand at Baum-Walker Stadium. The action gets underway against UA Pine Bluff at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 13.

