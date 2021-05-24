Wallace Named SEC Freshman Of The Week For Third Time

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Cayden Wallace is something special.

The Razorback outfielder has been named the SEC Freshman of the Week for the third time this season. Wallace helped No. 1 Arkansas sweep No. 9 Florida over the week, grab its SEC-record 10th conference series win of the year and secure its second ever outright SEC regular-season title.

Wallace collected three hits, including two homers, and drove in four runs in Thursday’s series opener against the Gators, powering the Razorbacks to a 6-1 win. The true freshman finished with a team-leading four hits and a team-best four runs scored on the weekend, slashing .400/.538/1.000 in 10 at-bats with two walks.

The Greenbrier, Ark., native is one of six Arkansas student-athletes to earn a weekly honor from the conference this season. He and two-time SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week Kevin Kopps are the only Razorbacks to have taken home an award on multiple occasions this year.

Wallace and the Hogs get back to work this week at the 2021 SEC Baseball Tournament in Hoover, Ala., at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. Top-seed Arkansas will play the winner of eight-seed Georgia vs. nine-seed LSU at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, on the SEC Network.

