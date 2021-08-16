Want Moses Moody’s autograph? Here’s how you can get one this weekend.

(CARLSBAD, California)August 16, 2021 – Upper Deck , the worldwide leader in entertainment memorabilia and premium collectibles, announced today that it has signed Moses Moody, the former Arkansas star forward, to an exclusive autograph deal. The multi-year agreement gives Upper Deck rights to produce trading cards as well as exclusive rights for autographed memorabilia and collectibles. The 19 year old first-round 2021 basketball draft pick will soon be heading to San Francisco to kick off his professional career, but first, the Little Rock native is planning a detour back to his hometown to pay homage to his roots and celebrate his dream come true with local family and fans. Moody is teaming up withUpper Deck to host a free public signing in Little Rock, as well as a second signing in Fayetteville where he earned SEC Freshman of the year playing for Arkansas, among several other accolades. Fans attending the signings will receive a free autographed 5×7 image of Moody authenticated by Upper Deck, as well as the opportunity to create their own personalized Upper Deck basketball trading card. Personal items will not be permitted or signed during either event. Signing event schedule:

Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Fayetteville, AR

Walmart: 3919 No. Mall Ave, Fayetteville, AR 72703

Timing: 2-4pm (signing scheduled from 2:30-3:30pm)

Sunday, August 22, 2021 in Little Rock, AR

Walmart: 700 Bowman Road, Little Rock, AR 72211

Timing: 12-2pm (signing scheduled from 1-2pm)