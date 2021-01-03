Washington DB Kamren Curl No. 5 Among Rookie Defenders Heading Into Week 17 Games

Washington Football Team strong safety Kamren Curl (31) dives into the end zone for a touchdown after an interception against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

FAYETTEVILLE — To say that former Razorback Kamren Curl has outplayed his draft position would be like saying winter brings cold weather.

Curl was drafted in the seventh round with the No. 216 of the 2020 NFL Draft by Washington. Curl has put together an outstanding season surpassing all expectations. Heading into this week’s games Curl is ranked among the best rookie defenders by Pro Football Focus.

Highest-graded rookie defenders heading into WK17

1. Chase Young, Washington – 87.7

2. L'Jarius Sneed, Chiefs – 73.9

3. Raekwon Davis, Dolphins – 71.3

4. Cameron Dantzler, Vikings – 70.9

5. Kamren Curl, Washington – 69.9 pic.twitter.com/wn2yT6ext6 — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 3, 2021

Curl has a grade 69.9 placing him behind Washington defensive end Chase Young, Kansas City cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, Miami defensive tackle Raekwon Davis and Minnesota cornerback Cameron Dantzler.

Curl and his teammates will be on the road to face Philadelphia in the Sunday night NFL game on NBC with a 7:20 CT kickoff. Washington and Dallas lead the NFC East with records of 6-9. Dallas is at New York for a noon kickoff today.

The former Razorback enters the game with 82 tackles, two sacks, three pass deflections and a pair of interceptions with one returned for a touchdown.

Curl signed with Arkansas out of Muskogee (Okla.) High School in the Class of 2017. He played in 34 games with the Razorbacks including 33 starts. He finished with 175 tackles, including 105 solo, four for loss, two sacks, a pair of interceptions, 15 pass breakups, three forced fumbles, two recovered and one returned for a touchdown his junior season against Ole Miss.