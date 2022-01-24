Washington getting college attention during senior year

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It’s no secret that North Little Rock is good at Basketball, but one senior student is getting a lot of attention lately from colleges.

A nationally-ranked public school with one of the toughest non-conference schedules in the state of Arkansas; the Wildcats are stacked with talent.

However, there’s one student who isn’t getting the credit he deserves, Corey Washington.

If his dunks don’t get your attention, maybe him averaging 15.5 points, six rebounds and his overall game will.

“People see his high-flying dunks. They don’t see him come down one time and guarding the point guard,” NLR Head Coach Johnny Rice said. “Then sometimes he switches off to run a card on a role guy and be the post guy. Then we see him diving on the floor for loose balls.”

Washington is a senior three-star recruit who hasn’t decided where he wants to play yet because colleges really didn’t start paying attention until last summer.

“It’s going great. I’m building new relationships with coaches every day. It’s a process from here,” Washington said. “I feel like I’m underrated. But it really all started when I got recruited senior year. The only thing different is that it’s a rush right now. It’s your last year, you can’t make bad decisions, you have to keep going.”

He’s been talking with Oregon, Tulane, Louisiana Tech, among others.

You would think it’s tough to get overshadowed by two five-star teammates – Razorback commit Nick Smith and Oregon commit Kel’el Ware, however, that’s not the case with Washington.

“They really add on to the attention. They help the attention because once they see him they say there goes that other kid. He’s actually good. I just have to keep playing ball how I do.” Washington said.

And for Washington’s prospects, “They see that his best basketball is ahead of him.” Coach Rice said.

Which is something we all look forward to seeing.