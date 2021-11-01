WATCH: Arkansas players break down what they see from Mississippi State

The Arkansas Razorbacks return from their bye week this Saturday to square off against Mississippi State at 3:00 p.m. at Razorback Stadium. And for the Hogs, who sit last in the SEC West standings, they believe now is the time to start their end of the season run, beginning with the Bulldogs.

Mississippi State is coming off an impressive 31-17 upset win over then 12th-ranked Kentucky, while Arkansas cruised past UAPB a few weeks ago 45-3.

Arkansas’ KJ Jefferson, Myles Slusher, Joe Foucha and Tyson Morris joined in on press conferences Monday night to break down what they’ve seen from the Bulldogs and how important this game against Mississippi State is. You can catch their full interviews below!