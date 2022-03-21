FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks are gearing up for their Sweet Sixteen matchup with No. 1-seeded Gonzaga on Thursday.

The Hogs punched their ticket to the next round of the NCAA Tournament after a 53-48 win over New Mexico State.

The Bulldogs pulled out a win over Memphis, 82-78, on Saturday to meet with the Razorbacks.

Gonzaga is favored to win the matchup, and according to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index Matchup Predictor, the Razorbacks only have a 14.2% chance to win.

Gonzaga and Arkansas tip off at 6:09 p.m. CT on Thursday in San Francisco.