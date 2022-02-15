Trey Wade and Jaylin Williams each had double-doubles to lead #23 Arkansas to a 76-57 victory at Missouri on Tuesday night at Mizzou Arena.



Wade finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds for his fourth career double-double (first as a Razorback) and Williams had 13 points and 11 boards for his eighth double-double on the year and eighth in his last 12 games). However, Arkansas was led by Stanley Umude’s 23 points, tying a career-high with six 3-pointers made (6-of-9).

The win was the 10th in the last 11 games and moves Arkansas to 20-6 on the year (9-4 SEC). Head coach Eric Musselman has won at least 20 games in each of his seven years as a collegiate head coach and Arkansas reached 20 wins for the 35th time in program history.

Arkansas led by 19 at the break – its largest lead ever in an SEC road game – and, while Missouri got to within 11 with 5:22 to play, Arkansas got back-to-back 3-pointers from JD Notae and Stanley Umude to put the Hogs up 17 for the eventual 19-point victory.

Overall, the 19-point win was Arkansas’ ninth-largest winning margin in an SEC road game ever with four of the nine coming in the Eric Musselman era.

Notae added 17 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals. Davonte Davis pumped in 11 points.

Arkansas returns to Bud Walton Arena to host #13 Tennessee on Saturday (Feb. 19). Tipoff is set for 3:00 pm and the game will be televised on ESPN.

FIRST HALF: Arkansas: 46 – Missouri: 27

• Trey Wade hit a pair of 3-pointers to give Arkansas an early 12-4 lead and force a Missouri timeout at 15:18.

• The Hogs ultimately went on a 15-0 run to lead 19-4 before a Missouri 3-pointer at 12:31.

• Davonte Davis converted an old-fashion 3-point play for a 42-25 advantage to give Arkansas a 17-point lead (tying the largest of the half). The Hogs eventually went up by 19 (46-27) with 1:48 left before the break and neither team scored the rest of the way.

• Arkansas shot 50% from the field and from 3-point range. Arkansas had 10 assists on 16 made baskets.

• Stanley Umude led Arkansas with 13 points, making 4-of-6 from deep.

• Missouri only shot 35.7% from the field was just 3-of-10 from 3-point range.

• The 19-point lead by Arkansas was its largest ever halftime lead in an SEC road game. Previous was up 17 at half at South Carolina last season on 3/2/2021. It was the largest halftime lead in any conference road game since being up 21 (51-30) at Texas A&M on 2/23/1991, which was UA’s second to last ever SWC road game. (HogStats)

GAME NOTES

• Arkansas’ starting lineup was JD Notae – Au’Diese Toney – Stanley Umude – Trey Wade –Jaylin Williams for the 10th straight game. It is not the most common starting lineup this season.

• Arkansas won the opening tip.

• Trey Wade scored the first points of the game, a layup at 19:26.

• Davonte Davis was the first Razorback sub.