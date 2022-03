The Arkansas Razorbacks take down the 12-seed New Mexico State Aggies in Buffalo, New York, 53-48 and advance to the Sweet Sixteen for the second year in a row!

JD Notae led the way with 18 points and 8 steals. Jaylin Williams also fuels his team with a double double. He had 10 pts and 15 rebounds.

Listen to the press conferences above as they gear up for Gonzaga on March 24th in San Francisco, California.