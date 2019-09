LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Former Arkansas Razorbacks Head Football Coach Bobby Petrino is the guest speaker at today’s Little Rock Touchdown Club meeting getting underway right now.

The sold-out event is happening at the DoubleTree Hotel in downtown Little Rock.

Click below to watch via the club’s Facebook live stream:

https://www.facebook.com/LRTDClub/videos/1989366211165277/