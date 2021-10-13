WBB Hosting Open Practice on Saturday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas Women’s Basketball will host an open practice this Saturday at Bud Walton Arena, Head Coach Mike Neighbors announced today. Fans will be able to catch a glimpse of the 2021-22 squad, starting at 3 p.m.

“Come celebrate a Hog victory over Auburn on Saturday in Bud Walton Arena,” Neighbors said. “On the way back to your car, pop in and get your sneak peek at our 2021-2022 team. It’s been way too long since our players have seen our amazing fans, so take this opportunity to catch us live in action!”

For those planning to attend, the Hogs ask that you please come in through the west entrance. Coach Neighbors and the squad also request that fans stay off the floor, maintaining appropriate social distance between themselves and members of the team and the staff.

