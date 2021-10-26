WBB Tabbed Seventh By SEC Coaches; Ramirez On Second Team

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas Women’s Basketball was picked to finish seventh during the 2022 Southeastern Conference Season, the league office announced today. South Carolina was selected by the media to win the league, while Texas A&M, Tennessee, Georgia, Kentucky and Ole Miss were slated above Head Coach Mike Neighbors’ Razorbacks. Arkansas was picked to finish sixth in the SEC Preseason Media Poll last week.

For the first time in her career, redshirt senior guard Amber Ramirez earned a preseason All-SEC honor, being tabbed as a member of the second team by the coaches. Ramirez has been stellar since transferring to Arkansas from TCU, becoming a key cog in the offense machine that is Coach Neighbors’ offense. Last season, Ramirez averaged 13.5 points, third on the team behind WNBA Draft picks Chelsea Dungee and Destiny Slocum. The Splash Sister lived up to her name once again last season, drilling 77 threes on the season on 43.5 percent shooting, marks that were good for 11th and 15th in the nation, respectfully.

Preseason Coaches’ Predictions

Order of Finish

1. South Carolina

2. Texas A&M

3. Tennessee

4. Georgia

5. Kentucky

6. Ole Miss

7. Arkansas

8. LSU

9. Mississippi State

10. Missouri

11. Florida

12. Alabama

13. Auburn

14. Vanderbilt

Player of the Year

Rhyne Howard, Kentucky

First Team All-SEC

Lavender Briggs, Florida

Rhyne Howard, Kentucky

Khayla Pointer, LSU

Shakira Austin, Ole Miss

Rickea Jackson, Mississippi State

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina

Zia Cooke, South Carolina

Rae Burrell, Tennessee

Second Team All-SEC

Amber Ramirez, Arkansas

Kiara Smith, Florida

Que Morrison, Georgia

Jenna Staiti, Georgia

Aijha Blackwell, Missouri

Destinni Henderson, South Carolina

Tamari Key, Tennessee

Jordan Nixon, Texas A&M

Kayla Wells, Texas A&M