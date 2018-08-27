Local Sports

Web Extra: Ben Creighton & Mitch Petrus Preview Razorback Football 2018 Season

By:

Posted: Aug 26, 2018 07:58 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 26, 2018 07:58 PM CDT

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Sports Anchor/Reporter Ben Creighton is joined by former Razorback Mitch Petrus to preview the Arkansas Football 2018 season. Topics include the offensive line, defense and expectations for the first year of the Chad Morris era.

