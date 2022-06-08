FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas’ Braydon Webb has been named a CoSIDA Academic All-American.

The Hogs’ starting center fielder earned third-team recognition on Wednesday. Webb is just the fifth Razorback baseball student-athlete since 1957 to earn Academic All-America praise from the organization.

Webb boasts a 4.0 GPA while pursuing his master’s degree in operations management from the University of Arkansas. He is one of 14 members of the Academic All-America Division I baseball teams with a perfect 4.0 GPA in their undergraduate work or graduate school.

On the diamond, Webb is slashing .274/.420/.536 with 14 home runs and 38 runs batted in over 55 games with 51 starts this year. The McKinney, Texas, native leads the Hogs in walks (38) and is second in homers (14) and runs scored (53) while playing near-perfect defense in center with a .991 fielding percentage.

Webb is the first Razorback to be named an Academic All-American by CoSIDA since Heston Kjerstad received second-team honors in 2020. Allen Williams (second team, 1992), Zack Cox (third team, 2010) and Trevor Ezell (first team, 2019) are the other previous Arkansas honorees.

