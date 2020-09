Week 2 Depth Chart, Arkansas at Mississippi State

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas played the No. 4 team in the nation on Saturday and now will get to go play the school that beat last year's national champion in Baton Rouge.

Arkansas had a great first half against Georgia, but fell 37-10. Mississippi State topped LSU 44-34 in Baton Rouge. Sam Pittman held his weekly Monday Zoom conference and both looked back at the Georgia game as well as ahead to Mississippi State this week.