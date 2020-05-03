White Hall’s Donte Buckner Hoping to Make Early Impact at Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — White Hall running back Donte Bucker is one of Arkansas’ preferred walk-on commitments in the Class of 2020.

Buckner, 6-1, 192, brings outstanding credentials to Arkansas. At White Hall, he rushed for 1,954 yards and 18 touchdowns as a junior then followed that up with 1,859 yards and 26 touchdowns in 2019. On Sunday he talked about looking forward to getting to Arkansas and competing for playing time.

“I chose Arkansas because it’s the best fit for me,” Buckner said. “Coach Sam Pittman he’s looking for the best athletes. Whereas I can run the ball, I can catch and I can see the field offensive and defensive wise. I feel I’m the best athlete for football that will be in that position.”

With COVID-19 shutting down schools athletes have had to find a new place and way to train. Buckner talked about what he has been doing.

“I’ve been working out,” Buckner said. “I’ve been going through a little therapy getting everything right. As far as my ankles, weakspots, everything, I’ve been getting everything to where I’m at 1,000-percent to be honest.”

He made his decision to attend Arkansas on April 2. At Arkansas, he will join his close friend Watson Chapel wide receiver Kevin Compton, 6-2, 175, who is also a preferred walk-on. Buckner chose Arkansas over a PWO from Virginia Tech and scholarship offers to Southern Arkansas, Northeastern State and Ohio Western.

“That’s all me and him talk about,” Buckner said. “We workout together of course. That’s all we talk about. When we get up there no doubt in our minds. We may be preferred walk-ons, but we’re not gonna play like walk ons. We’re gonna play like we have a scholarship there.”

Buckner talked about what he feels are his strengths and weaknesses at running back.

“I’m a balanced running back,” Buckner said. “I’m fast. I’m real strong. So there isn’t anything I could just single out and say, but if there was something I would say it’s my vision of the football field.

“There’s always room to improve on things. I honestly don’t think there’s an area that I feel like I’m weak on. But like I said there’s always things you can improve on.”

