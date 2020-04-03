1  of  3
White Sox Catcher, Former Razorback James McCann Joins In On ‘Starting Lineup Challenge’

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Without baseball suspended, some players are getting creative with how to spend their quarantine. Chicago White Sox catcher and former Razorback standout James McCann is using the free time to put a spotlight on family.

FOX16’s Nick Walters shows us how McCann is highlighting his twins and wife in the Starting Lineup Challenge.

“During the season and this time of the year, the spotlight is on me and what I do on the field,” McCann said. “Since we’re home right now, the spotlight’s on them.”

See the full interview on ‘Final Score with Wess Moore’, 10PM Sunday on FOX16.

