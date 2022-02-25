FAYETTEVILLE — Austin (Texas) Regents School Class of 2023 edge rusher Whitefield Powell is considering a visit to Arkansas in early March to attend a Prospect Day.

Whitefield, 6-4, 215, is a defensive end-outside linebacker prospect who already has offers to Arizona and Washington State. He also been to Vanderbilt and Texas for unofficial visits and plans to also be at Stanford and Utah as well as possibly Arkansas in coming weeks. He also has been invited to the Under Armour All-America Camp on March 13. Arkansas’ Keith Jones has invited him to Fayetteville on March 12.

“They’re a great football program,” Powell said Thursday night. “They were especially good this year. I’ve heard good things about the coaching staff and stuff. It seems like a really great program.’

Arkansas won one SEC game combined in the three years prior to Sam Pittman coming to Fayetteville. They went 3-7 against an All-SEC schedule in 2020 and then 9-4 in 2021 with the outlook bright again in 2022.

“I was really impressed,” Powell said. “I was watching Arkansas this year with some fans. I was like, ‘Oh man, they are really good.’ I’ve got some friends who are (Texas) A&M fans. That was funny. I watched Arkansas just destroy them and I was like, ‘Oh gosh, Arkansas is really good.'”

Powell has been timed at 10.9 in the 100-meter dash and a 4.51 laser-timed 40-yard dash.

“First off, speed is a really good strength of mine,” Powell said. “I’m 6-foot-4.”

Powell came off the edge for Regents School to disrupt offenses and help the team to an 11-1 record.

“I’m definitely a hybrid,” Powell said of end and outside linebacker. “Since I’m at a private school I can go against the O-lineman I play against. But definitely a hybrid. I do a lot of pass rushing and stuff then also my coaches have me work on coverages and have more normal linebacker stuff. They want to help me get used to both things before college. But definitely a hybrid.”

As far as what he’s looking for in a college, Powell has a few things in mind.

“First off I’m looking for a college I would actually like being at,” Powell said. “A good education excluding football while my time there. Football wise, I want to find a program with coaches I can appreciate, I can actually grow relationships with them and really want to learn from them. I also want to have in general just a good environment of players and everything. They don’t have to be the best team. Obviously I would like the team to be good, but I want to actually enjoy myself with the program and really learn and grow through it.”

Powell is impressed the Hogs are in the SEC. As noted, he previously visited Vanderbilt who is in the SEC and Texas which is headed there in the future. Texas A&M also is in the SEC.

“It’s not too big of a deal to me,” Powell said. “There’s plenty of great conferences and all. Obviously the SEC is the best, but other conferences have teams that are good and stuff. I think it would be really fun to play in the SEC at a great school like Arkansas. But honestly, yes, them being in the SEC does elevate them up also, It’s not a requirement, but it’s the SEC. Nothing more needs to be said.”

Powell is hoping to get to 225-230 by next season and his speed down to 4.4.

Click here for highlights.

Arkansas invites Powell to Prospect Day.