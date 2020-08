FAYETTEVILLE — Monroe (La.) Neville Class of 2022 four-star offensive tackle Will Campbell has narrowed his 34 offers down to a final 12.

He announced the list on Twitter.

Campbell, 6-6, 285, has Florida, Georgia, Arkansas, Texas A&M, LSU, Alabama, Tennessee and Auburn from the SEC on his list of finalists. The others making the cut are Oklahoma, TCU, Texas and Florida State.

He’s rated the No. 1 prospect in Louisiana in the Class of 2022.