Williams To Attend USA Basketball U19 Camp

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 29: Jaylin Williams #10 of the Arkansas Razorbacks shoots over Mark Vital #11 of the Baylor Bears during the first half in the Elite Eight round of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 29, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

FAYETTEVILLE – Rising Arkansas sophomore forward Jaylin Williams has been selected to attend the USA Basketball Men’s U19 Training Camp and compete for a spot on the 2021 U19 FIBA World Cup Team.

The training camp will take place in Fort Worth, Texas (June 17-28) and the U19 FIBA World Cup Championship will take place in Riga, Latvia (July 3-11). There will be five practices from June 20-22. The finalists for the 12-man team will be selected on June 23.

The Fort Smith native played in 26 games with five starts this past season, including the final three games of the NCAA Tournament. He helped Arkansas post a 25-7 record and the Razorbacks were 13-4 in SEC play to finish second. The Razorbacks reached the NCAA Elite 8 and the Hogs were #6 in the final USA TODAY coaches poll both feats the program had not reached since 1995.

Williams averaged 3.7 points and 4.7 rebounds with 18 blocked shots. However, on a per 40-minute basis, he averaged a team-best 12.1 rebounds as well as 9.6 points and 1.8 blocked shots. Williams scored a season-high 13 points in the win over #6 Alabama, recorded a season-high 10 rebounds four times, dished out a season-high four assists in the Sweet 16 win over Texas Tech and blocked a season-high four shots in a win over LSU.

He led the team by taking 16 charges, including two each versus UT Arlington, Georgia, LSU (1/13), Auburn (1/20) and Texas Tech, and became the only Razorback to come off the bench and get 10 rebounds three times in a season: Mississippi Valley State, at LSU and vs Florida. He also had 10 boards in the start versus Texas Tech.

