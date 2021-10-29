With Half the SEC Schedule Still Remaining Sam Pittman Looks Back and Ahead

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is 5-3 as they are at the bye week, but all the losses have been to SEC teams.

The Hogs did manage to go 4-0 against the non-conference teams which included an impressive 40-21 victory over Texas. They also snapped a long losing streak to Texas A&M. Earlier this week, Sam Pittman reflected back on what he has liked about the first four SEC games and what he wants to see in the next four.

“Well, I like how hard we’re playing,” Pittman said. “I like the effort that we’re giving. We certainly need concentrating on tackling better and more consistently on defense. On offense, the penalties of jumping offsides has been a big emphasis and playing consistent. Continue talking about winning first down.

“Mississippi State tries to get you behind the chains with a lot of movement and a lot of blitzing. And so we’re trying to do that and trying to find our receivers we can count on getting open and catching the ball. We’re trying to find that out this week as well with some of the younger guys. See if we’re going to bring them up or not.”

Now that he has got to review film of the 45-3 win over UAPB this past Saturday what on film jumped out at him?

“KJ (Jefferson) and (Treylon) Burks played well, you know,” Pittman said. “On defense, I thought our young kids… I like Cam Ball. I like him. I think he’ll help us in the future. Marcus Miller went in there and did some good things. It was good to see everybody get an opportunity to get in there and play. I thought our defensive guys flew around to the ball and did a good job in the second half. Certainly, we’ve got to get better at a lot of positions on offense, catching the ball, throwing the football, with the 2s. It wasn’t very good, and we’ve got to continue to work that.”

The Hogs will host Mississippi State on Saturday, Nov. 6, in Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The kickoff is set for 3 p.m. on the SEC Network.