JONESBORO, Ark. (News release) – Arkansas State senior wide receiver Omar Bayless has been named the Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Week, while senior punter Cody Grace was named the league’s Special Teams Player of the Week after their performances in the Red Wolves’ 50-43 victory at Troy this past Saturday.

Bayless became the fourth player in Arkansas State history to record over 200 receiving yards in a game by posting 10 receptions for a career-high 213 yards and a touchdown. He finished with the third most receiving yards in school history and the seventh most in the nation this season, while also tying the fifth most ever by a Sun Belt Conference player.