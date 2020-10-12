Wolves Den Report 10-12-20

FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman talked about Arkansas being beat up right now with injuries, but also expressed hope to get many of the players back for Ole Miss on Saturday.

Arkansas has had a long list of players miss games due to injuries including such starters or key reserves as wide receiver Treylon Burks, running back Rakeem Boyd, tight end Hudson Henry, right tackle Noah Gatlin (played one play against Auburn), defensive end Dorian Gerald, cornerbacks Montaric Brown and Jerry Jacobs as well as many others.