Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Pass or Fail
Coronavirus
Meet the Team
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
LIVE at 2pm: Candidates of Arkansas’s 2nd Congressional District hold debate
UAMS HealthNow offers new digital health program for prevention of HIV infections
A CLOSER LOOK: Arkansas House of Representatives 86th District
A CLOSER LOOK: Arkansas House of Representatives 89th District
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Fearless Friday
Silver Star Nation
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
MLB
Local Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Undefeated Bills, Titans set to face off if testing allows
Top Stories
The NBA offseason begins, with 1 major question: Now what?
White Sox, Renteria agree to split after breakout season
Joe Morgan, driving force of Big Red Machine, dies at 77
Falcons name Raheem Morris interim replacement for Quinn
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Automotive Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors 2020 postponed
Black History Month
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Senior Graduation Send-Off
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Senior Sports Send-Off
Senior Send-Off Yearbook
Drive On Arkansas
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Wolves Den Report 10-12-20
Local Sports
Posted:
Oct 12, 2020 / 12:58 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 12, 2020 / 12:58 PM CDT
Arkansas Crime Watch
Gallery
Coronavirus: Questions & answers
Terrell Talk
Gallery
Keep On Amazing
The CW Arkansas
Arkansas Professionals
More Don't Miss
Trending Stories
A CLOSER LOOK: Arkansas House of Representatives 89th District
Weather
Arkansas Crime Watch: Exclusive interview with lead investigator on Jory Worthen’s arrest, suspect accused of killing Pine Bluff officer arrested, 19-year-old pleads guilty to killing Newport officer
Video
Dillard’s to pay $900,000 to resolve EEOC race discrimination lawsuit
Video
Woman dies in accident in North Little Rock Saturday afternoon, driver injured