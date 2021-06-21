WR Keith Wheeler Holds Five Offers, Showed Skills at Arkansas’ Camp on Sunday

FAYETTEVILLE — Atascocita (Texas) High School Class of 2022 three-star wide receiver Keith Wheeler was one of the top performers at Arkansas’ Football Camp on Sunday.

Wheeler, 6-1, 170, talked about how he felt he did at the camp.

“I feel I did good, but I could have done better on my routes and getting more separation,” Wheeler said.

Did you learn some tips from Coach Kenny Guiton today to help you in the future?

“Yes sir. I learned how to come off my breaks with more different type releases,” Wheeler said. “Mainly stuff like that.”

Wheeler talked about his strengths and why the colleges are offering him a scholarship.

“Mainly because of my speed and my separation,” Wheeler said. “But I have to create that more because i will be in college next year.”

At this time, Wheeler holds five offers. The schools are Arkansas, Kansas, Houston, UTSA and Tulsa. The offer from Arkansas was his first. It came on March 28, 2019, while Justin Stepp was at Arkansas.

#AGTG Had a great talk with @_kbolden, @coachjstepp and I’m blessed to say that I have received my first offer from Arkansas #wps🐗 pic.twitter.com/5yiQn4gCPT — Keith Wheeler II (@KeithWheelerII2) March 28, 2019

The camp on Sunday was held inside the stadium. Wheeler talked about the facilities.

“I haven’t really looked at them yet, but from the outside they look really good,” Wheeler said. “The whole city of Fayetteville is very nice.”

Wheeler said he’s staying over Arkansas an extra day and not leaving until Monday.

“Yes sir I am supposed to get that tomorrow (Monday),” Wheeler said Sunday.

So, as a whole, the camp went really good?

“I think it went pretty good,” Wheeler said.