LOS ANGELES (AP) — Joc Pederson homered twice and drove in five runs before running into the right-field wall on a spectacular catch in the fifth inning, Gavin Lux scored three runs in his major-league debut, and the Los Angeles Dodgers routed the Colorado Rockies 16-9 Monday night.

The Dodgers slugged seven homers — their 20th game with four or more — and have 245 this season. They pounded out 17 hits, two off their season high.