LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Harding University’s long-time men’s basketball coach has announced his retirement.

Jeff Morgan, who has been Harding’s men’s basketball coach for 30 years, announced Tuesday that he would be stepping down from that role at the end of the 2022-2023 season. Morgan intends to continue his role as the school’s athletic director.

Morgan is the winningest coach in Harding history with 448 victories and ranks fourth in career victories among Arkansas college coaches.

Morgan’s 2011 team finished the season ranking 11th nationally. The coach also led Harding to regular season conference championships in 2008, 2013 and 2016. His 2014 team won the GAC Tournament championship as the No. 5 seed.

Harding president Mike Williams noted how Morgan’s accomplishments extend past sports victories.

“Jeff Morgan has led Harding basketball through a storied era where the Rhodes-Reaves Field House became legendary in NCAA Division II,” Williams said. “But his legacy extends far beyond building a program. He mentored men who are great husbands and fathers, tremendous leaders and Spirit-led disciples.”