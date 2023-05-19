CONWAY, Ark. — See FOX16’s highlights as the Lonoke Jackrabbits defeat the Ashdown Panthers 6-3 in the 4A state final to secure their first baseball championship since 1969.

Led by junior Razorbacks pitcher commit Steele Eaves, Lonoke shut out Ashdown until the final inning. A 3-run rally in the 7th by the Panthers wouldn’t be enough as Eaves throws a complete game.

A two-run homer and a two-run RBI by Jaxson Ingle helped the Jackrabbits’ offense come to life as the team makes school history.

“We thought we were the best team last year and we didn’t get it done,” head coach Bryan Eagle said. “It’s been on our mind all year. I’m so happy and proud to see their dreams come true. They etched their names in the history books and that’s what we always talk about doing so I’m so proud of them.”