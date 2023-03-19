DES MOINES, IA — Saturday was one for history books and memory books for Razorbacks basketball. Trailing 1-seed Kansas by 12 midway through the 2nd half, 8-seed Arkansas stormed back to topple the defending national champs 72-71. The Hogs become just the fourth team in NCAA Tournament history to beat the top team in their region in back-to-back years.

The bracket buster sends the Hogs to the Sweet 16 for the third straight season, where they will face Sunday’s winner between UConn and Saint Mary’s in Las Vegas. After a tumultuous season beginning with national championship aspirations and followed by injuries, inconsistency, and underachievement relative to talent, emotions poured out after the buzzer at Wells Fargo Arena.

Get a behind-the-scenes look at the Razorbacks after the clock hit double zeros and the dust settled from a rowdy celebration. From disbelief to tears of joy, Eric Musselman and his players enjoying a memory for a lifetime. Hear from an emotional Jordan Walsh, Anthony Black, and Kamani Johnson on what the achievement means for the program, how veteran leadership brought Arkansas to victory, and why the job still isn’t finished.

After the Hogs blew double-digit halftime leads twice in the SEC tournament, nearly doing so again in the first round against Illinois, this time it’s Arkansas completing the comeback. Saturday marked the first time ever the Jayhawks fall in the NCAA tournament after leading at half, moving to 47-1.

Junior Devo Davis left it all on the floor for his home-state team, leading the comeback effort with 25 points – 21 of which in the second half despite fouling out. Ricky Council IV, a Wichita State transfer all too familiar with the Jayhawks, dropped 21 and put through game-winning free throws in the clutch. And senior center Kamani Johnson, who was inserted into the starting lineup just this week, battled the boards with 10 rebounds.

Davis and Council, who began the season as role players and at times came off the bench, proved to be crucial in the postseason by leading Arkansas in scoring against Illinois and Kansas. Heading into Vegas, star freshmen and projected lottery picks Nick Smith Jr. and Anthony Black will look to rebound after uncharacteristic offensive struggles in the early rounds.

FOX16 will have you covered next week for the Sweet 16 as the Razorbacks look to crack the Elite 8 for the third straight season.