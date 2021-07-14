Magnolia star Derrian Ford goes in-depth on commitment to home state Hogs

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Sound the horns and Razorbacks rejoice, because Derrian Ford is staying home. And this decision is years in the making for the long-time Hogs target, who now declares as a future Hog.

After the 4-star Magnolia guard announced his commitment on Wednesday, Nick Walters caught up with Eric Musselman’s big-name in-state catch. Ford talks why he chose Arkansas over other big-time schools, his bond with the coaching staff, and what he believes his future holds. Ford’s pledge as the third Arkansas 2022 commit moved the Hogs’ recruiting class to 3rd-best in the nation.

Care to see more about Ford’s path to the Hill? You can watch Nick Walters’ 2020 mini-doc on Derrian Ford, ‘Love for the Game,’ here.

