Malvern Football stays strong despite coach testing positive

MALVERN, Ark. — A program that prides itself in a “family” culture is still one despite news that shook the small-town community.

Austin Warford, Malvern offensive coordinator and former Ouachita Baptist quarterback, got checked for COVID-19 in early July after his family member tested positive. Despite being asymptomatic, his test too came back positive.

Nick Walters visits Malvern to hear how their coaching staff and players are moving forward. We also hear from Warford, who returns from self-quarantine next week, to get his reaction.