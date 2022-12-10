LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — That’s not a basketball score! Malvern’s offense had a field day in the 4A championship as the Leopards beat Harding Academy 64-39 to earn their first state title in 29 years.

In a shootout that had play stopped by a 3-hour lightning delay, Malvern and Harding lit up the scoreboard with 103 points and combined for over 1,100 yards of total offense. The Wildcats’ pursuit for a four-peat comes short while the Leopards earn their program’s second all-time state championship.

Malvern running back Jalen Dupree earns game MVP honors by gobbling up 287 rushing yards, the second-most in Arkansas state finals history. Despite throwing in inclement weather, Malvern quarterback Cedric Simmons had himself a day with 224 yards and 3 touchdowns through the air along with 158 yards and two scores on the ground.

Catch our highlights from War Memorial and hear from Dupree, Simmons, and head coach JD Plumlee as the Leopards make school history.