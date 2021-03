HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — You’ll be hard pressed to find a state championship game that was as exciting as Friday’s Arkansas 2A Final between Marianna Lee and Caddo Hills.

Two buzzer beaters — one to send the game into overtime and another to send it into double overtime — led Louisiana Tech signee Terran Williams to his shining moment. The game MVP put the team on his back in 2OT, throwing down three emphatic slams that put an exclamation point on a 62-55 win.

Nick Walters has a full game recap.