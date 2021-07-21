Maumelle mountain men, future Hogs Chamblee and Davillier preview senior season

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Razorbacks commits Andrew Chamblee and Nico Davillier have been all the buzz around Maumelle Hornets football. The four-star 6’7 offensive tackle and three-star 6’5 defensive end enter their senior seasons together. Before they hit the Hill, the two lead on opposite sides of the ball and go for a state title.

Nick Walters visits with the Arkansas duo at this week’s Fearless Friday media day to hear about their life as future Razorbacks, high hopes for the fall, and more.

Chamblee tells us about his father’s recent serious battle with COVID-19. Plus, he discusses his relationship with Robinson offensive tackle, fellow Razorbacks commit E’Marion Harris. Stay tuned to FOX16 for our Fearless 40 preview of Maumelle’s football season.