Maumelle takes aim for first basketball state title after three runner-up finishes

MAUMELLE, Ark. — A dark horse in the race for an Arkansas state championship is the same team that made a surprising run to the 5A finals last year and came two points short. After three trips to state in the school’s 11-year history, Maumelle is just “more hungry” to hoist gold for the first time.

Nick Walters visits practice to hear why the team believes this could be the team to finish atop the mountain in their class. Maumelle is currently ranked sixth in the state, third in 5A, sitting at 13-2 on the season. The Hornets have only lost thus far to 6A teams North Little Rock and Bentonville.

Fielding weapons like sharp shooter Carl Daughtery, Magnolia transfer and two-time state champ Colby Garland, along with Razorbacks football signee Nico Davillier at center, going through Maumelle is a tough ask.