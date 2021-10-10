Mbappé nets late as France beats Spain to win Nations League

France’s Kylian Mbappe leaps the fence as he celebrates after scoring his team’s second goal during the UEFA Nations League final soccer match between Spain and France at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (Miguel Medina/Pool Photo via AP)

MILAN (AP) — Kylian Mbappé scored a late winner as world champion France came from behind to beat Spain 2-1 in the Nations League final on Sunday.

Mbappé netted with 10 minutes remaining as France was again forced to fight back, just as it had done in the semifinals against Belgium.

There were few chances in a cagey final in Milan but the match burst into life shortly after the hour mark.

Moments after France hit the woodwork, Mikel Oyarzabal fired Spain in front but its lead lasted less than two minutes before a magnificent finish from Karim Benzema.

___

