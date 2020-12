LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — First they mudslide. Now they hope to trophy hoist.

After downing Hoxie in the semifinals, the unbeaten McGehee Owls look to take their program’s first state title since 1999. In their way is reigning champ Harding Academy, the team that eliminated McGehee last year in the playoffs.

Nick Walters visits with McGehee’s head coach to hear about the mud, their season, and the matchup.