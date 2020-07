Get to know the Swiss Army Knife out of Texas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — As of Thursday, there’s a new Hog set to hit the Hill in 2021.

His name is Chase Lowery, he’s a versatile athlete capable of making plays in all three dimensions of the game, and fans should be just excited about the commitment as he is.

Nick Walters visits with the touted defensive back from Frisco, Texas to hear why he chose the Razorbacks, what he makes of the new coaching staff, and what skillsets he’s soon bringing to Fayetteville.